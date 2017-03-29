Source: E&C Pod Of Awesomeness

On the premier episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg talked about his gruelling preparation for his current WWE run and being "miserable".

According to Goldberg, he is a machine now that trains, eats, and goes to the bathroom several times a day.

"I am nothing but a machine now. I get up in the morning. I eat. I train. I eat. I go to the bathroom about 20 times intermittently throughout the day because I'm shoving 15 to 20,000 calories in my body and it doesn't know what's going on. At 50 years old, it has no idea."

Moreover, Goldberg admitted that preparing for his comeback has been the hardest thing he has ever done.

"It's the toughest thing I ever embarked upon, guys. I'm 13 years removed from the business." Goldberg added, "I can't name a power wrestler who has come back 13 freaking years afterwards. And then, within 20 pounds of what he was back then."

In Goldberg's estimation, people expect him to look how he did during his previous WWE run and to be able to do the things he did before. The man behind pro wrestling's longest undefeated streak divulged that he had been away from pro wrestling so long that he even forgot how to perform his entrance. Also, Goldberg mentioned that he pulled a hamstring doing a kick during his entrance.

"People are expecting me to be able to do exactly what I did back then. Well, I mean, let's be honest, man. I forgot how to go through my pyro! I honestly, I swear to God, I actively, when I came back to the WWE, each and every time I went through Gorilla [position], I would remember another thing that I had forgotten in my preparation."

Goldberg said, "I throw my punches. I throw my kicks. I pull my hamstring throwing a kick! Throwing a kick! It's ridiculous."

Additionally, Goldberg admitted that he knocked himself out headbutting the door before his entrance and he forgot his lines as a result.

"How about when I knocked myself out on the door? Did you hear that one? You didn't hear that one? I did that, I don't know, a month ago. So, well, yeah, man. My way of getting ready, you know me, man. They knock on my door, I pour water on my head, so I don't catch on fire from the sparks, and I headbutt the door. I'm a neanderthal. That's what I do, right?"

Goldberg recalled, "and I'm walking to the ring, and I go through Gorilla, and then, I get in the ring, man, and I literally forgot every single thing that I was supposed to say and the cameraman throws me a towel. And I'm like, 'what is this towel for?' I mean, I know I sweat a lot, but I've got blood dripping down my forehead and I had no idea, man."

Apparently, Goldberg told Vince McMahon afterward the incident, "fault me for trying too hard, not for not trying hard enough."

Also during the interview, Goldberg claimed that he has been miserable during this current WWE run, but his family is happy and that is most important to the former Atlanta Falcon.

"I'll be honest, I'm miserable. I'm absolutely miserable. But my family's having fun, man. And so, every single thing, every training session, every ART massage that makes me cry, every muay thai session, it's all worth it, man. It's just worth it. And, hey, at the end of the day, if I want to smile, I'll buy a car. That's how I'm happy. I did, I bought one on the way back from [Survivor Series in] Toronto because I worked my ass off."

Goldberg added, "nobody get me wrong when I say I've been miserable throughout this, but I am. I'm miserable. I'm bloated 24 hours a day. I'm stressed 24 hours a day. I don't sleep, but it's a small price to pay."

Goldberg stated that he has sacrificed cardio to bulk up and achieve that classic Goldberg look.

"For me to be 237 [pounds] and have great cardio and then get the phone call that six weeks later, I've got to do what I've got to do. Do you think I continued to do cardio every day?" Goldberg continued, "I had to shut cardio completely down and just eat, and eat, and lift, and eat. And so it's a sacrifice. Do I give people the visual whatever as close as possible of Goldberg or do I give them a new version in which I look like a cruiserweight and it's just different, man."

The former face of WCW admitted that he wore a coat when he first came back to WWE because he was not bulky enough.

"Why do you think I wore a coat every time at first when I got back? The answer is I still had to train, man. I was still training." Goldberg added, "I believe it was much more important for me to be aesthetically what I was like in the past as opposed to a dude who could run around for 20 minutes. That ain't me."

