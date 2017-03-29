Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match. Okay match, Ohno wins with the roaring elbow. After the match, the fans sing "goodbye" as security has to escort The Drifter out. Ohno destroys his guitar

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun (Jonny Vandal) in a squash match. Tons of double team squash spots where Heavy Machinery just lay the guys out. Otis and Tucker are over with the crowd and pick up the win when they sandwich Vandal between them then Otis bodyslams Tucker onto him

* Dash Wilder defeated Johnny Gargano and NXT Tag Team Champion Akam in a Triple Threat. Okay match. Dash and Dawson left during the match, but after Akam hit a powerbomb on Gargano, Dawson ran out to grab Alan's leg while Dash scored the pin

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.