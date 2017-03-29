Source: PWInsider Elite

As previously noted, the WWE Network is sitting at about 1.5 million paid subscribers as of January 31 of this year. We reported last week that WWE will host a conference call the day after WrestleMania to provide an update on the number of subscribers to the WWE Network following WrestleMania.

PWInsider reports that the aim for WWE is to break the 2 million threshold.

As noted, WWE sent an offer to people on their mailing list who have never subscribed to the Network for three months of the Network for only $9.99, then the regular $9.99 price after this period is over. This includes WrestleMania 33, NXT Takeover, Payback, Backlash, Extreme Rules and Money In The Bank. For inactive subscriptions of former members, WWE offered a deal where they can get three months for free, and then come back and pay 9.99 after this period was over.

Of course, this is to meet the goal of passing 2 million subscribers, even if it is inflated, in order to look good to stockholders on Monday's conference call.

