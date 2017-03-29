- The epic rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will come into focus on tonight's episode of "UFC Soundwaves," which airs on FOX Sports 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The program features never-before-seen footage of McGregor ahead of the contest, which he won.

More memorable moments from the career of the reigning UFC lightweight champion will also be highlighted during the episode.

- Paige VanZant has landed a role as one of the celebrities on "Chopped," a series that airs on the Food Network. VanZant, a contender in the UFC's strawweight division, will be competing for charity on the show, which begins airing next month.

Previously, VanZant was a runner-up finisher on "Dancing with the Stars."



- Chael Sonnen was hoping to have a face-off with Wanderlei Silva after their recent press conference ahead of Bellator: NYC. However, Silva did not appear in-person, instead settling for a remote appearance. That didn't stop Sonnen from mocking him, both during the press conference and on social media afterwards.





Wand is winded from the press conference. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 28, 2017

