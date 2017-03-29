Daniel Bryan and Renee Young interviewed AJ Styles on last night's episode of Talking Smack. Bryan's first question was about Styles not shaking Shane McMahon's hand on last night's episode of SmackDown Live, which included a reference to ROH.

"What's the deal, why didn't you shake his hand like in the good ol' Ring Of Honor days?" Bryan asked.

As noted, Styles proceeded to say that he should be main-eventing WrestleMania this Sunday, and noted that he still hasn't gotten his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Championship.

This isn't the first time that Bryan has name dropped the name of a competing wrestling promotion on the show, as Bryan referenced TNA last November during an exchange with then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley.

