- Above is the full WrestleMania 32 Women's Championship match pitting Charlotte defending her title against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Charlotte won the match after Becky submitted to the Figure 8.

WWE today announced that WWE Shop, the official online source of WWE merchandise, will launch a local, e-commerce experience in India for the first time ever, beginning this Monday, April 3, the same day WrestleMania 33 is broadcast in India. The launch of WWEShop.in is the result of a license agreement between WWE and e-commerce partner, The Souled Store. This agreement marks the first time authentic WWE Superstar apparel, their signature accessories and WWE replica championship titles will be available in India. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, and fans can even select a cash on delivery option.

WWEShop.in launches the same day as WrestleMania is broadcast live in India, on Monday, April 3, beginning at 4:30 a.m. IST on WWE Network and on Ten Sports 2. Highlights will be broadcast for the first time in India with Hindi commentary on Sony Max at 6:00 p.m. IST.

- Below is a photo of Curt Hawkins in the movie (Romance) In The Digital Age with co-stars Chris Viemeister (Bridge and Tunnel), Lauren Adams (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and recording artist LOLO, and is directed by Jason Michael Brescia. Hawkins plays the role of Pythagoras, a pro wrestler who ends up as a bridesmaid's tinder date at a wedding. The movie also co-stars Virgil and features cameos from Hornswoggle and Bull Dempsey. The film is set to be released during the 2017 holiday season.

