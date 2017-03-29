- Above is the full WrestleMania 32 Women's Championship match pitting Charlotte defending her title against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Charlotte won the match after Becky submitted to the Figure 8.
WWEShop.in launches the same day as WrestleMania is broadcast live in India, on Monday, April 3, beginning at 4:30 a.m. IST on WWE Network and on Ten Sports 2. Highlights will be broadcast for the first time in India with Hindi commentary on Sony Max at 6:00 p.m. IST.
- Below is a photo of Curt Hawkins in the movie (Romance) In The Digital Age with co-stars Chris Viemeister (Bridge and Tunnel), Lauren Adams (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and recording artist LOLO, and is directed by Jason Michael Brescia. Hawkins plays the role of Pythagoras, a pro wrestler who ends up as a bridesmaid's tinder date at a wedding. The movie also co-stars Virgil and features cameos from Hornswoggle and Bull Dempsey. The film is set to be released during the 2017 holiday season.
