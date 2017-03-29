As seen in the video above, The Hardys "reincarnated" the "obsolete" TNA Tag Team title belts.
"This video was shot, edited and scored by the BRILLIANT Queen Rebecca Hardy, who also shot/edited/scored several similar vignettes for TNA without ever being paid, credited, or signing over the rights for TNA to use them. Rebecca, like Jeff and I, did many things for this brand because we're upstanding beings. #HouseHardy will now continue to soar to new heights while the OWL fades away and classifies itself as OBSOLETE."
The video contains references to "the man who's fond of slapping nuts" (Jeff Jarrett) and there is a quick shot of the Anthem logo with "F--k that Owl" on it.
