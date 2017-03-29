As seen in the video above, The Hardys "reincarnated" the "obsolete" TNA Tag Team title belts.

"After exerting everything within our VESSELS to make TNA trendy and cool again, we were betrayed by the OBSOLETE OWL," the Hardys posted on their YouTube channel. "Since we carried the TNA Tag Titles to a CELESTIAL plane, as well as becoming greater than our host, the #7Deities mandated that I REINCARNATE these OBSOLETE Titles.. These titles have now been transformed into something worthy of The Greatest Tag Team in Space and Time.

"This video was shot, edited and scored by the BRILLIANT Queen Rebecca Hardy, who also shot/edited/scored several similar vignettes for TNA without ever being paid, credited, or signing over the rights for TNA to use them. Rebecca, like Jeff and I, did many things for this brand because we're upstanding beings. #HouseHardy will now continue to soar to new heights while the OWL fades away and classifies itself as OBSOLETE."

The video contains references to "the man who's fond of slapping nuts" (Jeff Jarrett) and there is a quick shot of the Anthem logo with "F--k that Owl" on it.

