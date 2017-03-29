- Above is the trailer for the new season of "Celebs React" from Fine Brothers Entertainment, featuring Sheamus' return to the series. The series is available now via Fullscreen.com.
- As seen below, Big Show was training with former WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn in Orlando last night as he prepares for WrestleMania 33. Show will go to war in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this Sunday.
A little late night workout with @WWETheBigShow @MattWichlinski. This is the look I got when I said we weren't done. #notscared pic.twitter.com/zLP27Eshgs— Kip sopp (@RealBillyGunn) March 29, 2017
