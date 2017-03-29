- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.
- WrestleMania 33 Week continued in Orlando this morning as Goldust, R-Truth and Dana Brooke participated in a "Hefty Clean Up" event at Lake Lorna Doone Park. The WWE Superstars partnered with Hefty and Orlando's Keep Orlando Beautiful campaign to pick up trash with District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill and volunteers. Below are photos and video:
Trying to keep Orlando clean. These sweet kids warmed my heart. They make everything brighter. @WWECommunity #HeftyHeftyHefty #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ya4dej83AI— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 29, 2017
@DanaBrookeWWE & @RonKillings get some help from @hefty and the #Orlando community to help clean up Orlando's parks ahead of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Hb1elnlB4Y— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
????Keeping Orlando clean #heftyheftyhefty #Wrestlemania #Orlando @wwe @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/j2gX3B5mhN— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 29, 2017
@RonKillings discusses the importance of keeping Orlando clean ahead of the #UltimateThrillRide, #WrestleMania! @Hefty #HeftyHeftyHefty pic.twitter.com/ZWToAVyrLg— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017
