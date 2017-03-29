- Kane, who has been out of action since last December and is in the process of running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, will be appearing at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) next week from April 6-8th at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai.

- The epic WrestleMania III event took place 30 years ago today. The Detroit News has a story here here about the epic event, which features comments from past YouTube interviews with Hulk Hogan (who faced Andre the Giant in the main event of the show), Roddy Piper (who wrestled Adrian Adonis), Jesse Ventura, George Steele, The Honky Tonk Man and Bobby Heenan. It also features new quotes from Ricky Steamboat (who had a classic match with Randy Savage at the show), Jim Neidhart and Hillbilly Jim, who all wrestled at the show.

Hulk Hogan Talks John Cena WrestleMania Match Falling Through, Scott Steiner Barred From WWE HOF
- Speaking of WrestleMania III, Hulk Hogan commented on the anniversary of the event today, as seen below:


