- Kane, who has been out of action since last December and is in the process of running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, will be appearing at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) next week from April 6-8th at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai.

- Speaking of WrestleMania III, Hulk Hogan commented on the anniversary of the event today, as seen below:

If the earth is shaking today,don't worry! It's just the aftershock of the slam heard around the world 30yrs ago today, brother HH pic.twitter.com/rNrPxTk2lB — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 29, 2017

