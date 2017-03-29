- Above is video of WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day appearing on ESPN Coast To Coast earlier this week. They talk about being on the same level as The Rock and Hulk Hogan as hosts of the biggest show of the year. Big E said they were amazed that they were even in the position to host the show as they were originally just three guys trying to save their jobs when they pitched their group but now they are hosting WrestleMania.

When asked what we can expect from them on Sunday, Xavier Woods said we can expect lights, cameras, action and all sorts of stuff but what's so cool about what they do is that you never know what to expect, literally anything can happen.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is in the most jeopardy to lose their title at WrestleMania 33 - Universal Champion Goldberg, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, United States Champion Chris Jericho, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Women's Champion Bayley, SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson or WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. As of this writing, 40% went with Goldberg while 18% voted for Bliss, 17% for Wyatt, 7% for Bayley, 6% for Jericho, 5% for Ambrose and 4% for Gallows & Anderson.

- As seen below, WWE has released four different WrestleMania 33 bingo cards for the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" on Sunday from Orlando. The cards are available to download and print from the WWE website.

Your party for the #UltimateThrillRide this Sunday in INCOMPLETE without @WrestleMania BINGO! It's time to play... https://t.co/taD4n9tmQQ — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.