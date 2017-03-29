- ESPN posted this quick comedy clip of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg working at their headquarters, manning the canteen.
- Vince McMahon tweeted the following link to a new USA Today piece on the women's revolution in WWE and wrote, "Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleMania."
Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleManiahttps://t.co/0hA9Wfqi5n— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 29, 2017
