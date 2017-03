As noted, Alberto el Patron revealed on Instagram this week that he will be marrying Paige today. Paige posted the message below on her Instagram this afternoon, noting that she was having fun with her husband-to-be and that she was "feeling happy and healthy," as seen below:

