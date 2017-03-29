Source: The Mirror

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was recently on a media conference call to promote this Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Below are a couple of highlights via The Mirror:

"It's been a ride man. I was a guy who everyone always said 'oh, he doesn't even need a title to be a success'. Me and Randy joined forces, we dominated the WWE and we won Survivor Series, we won the Rumble, we won the tag team titles, and I won the WWE World Championship at the Elimination Chamber. It's been a thrill ride and it's been a great success and here I am, holding this title, champion of the entire world. It's a really cool feeling man. It's a feeling of power. It's something I take very seriously."

How it has been having a long storyline with Randy Orton heading into WrestleMania:

"It's beautiful. It's beautiful. And going into the biggest event of the year, me and Randy have so much history together now. and like you said, there is the twists and the turns, and how bad I really just want to hit him! Ha ha. It gives the fans a platform, to really invest in something, and that's a tribute to a lot of people. But it's going to be something special man, that I promise you."

