- Justin Roberts' new book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, is now available at Amazon.com at this link. It currently has 5 stars at Amazon. Roberts will be signing copies of the book this weekend in Orlando, you can check out the schedule below:
Wrestlecon
Hyatt Regency Orlando
9801 International Drive
April 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Barnes & Noble
7900 W Sand Lake Rd
April 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Ringside with Jim Ross
The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave
Roberts' Instagram also has the videos he posted showing his story with #ThatPath.
- Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Beautiful Bobby Eaton will be appearing at FarleyCon in East Ridge, Tn on April 29th. He will be appearing alone with cast members from The Walking Dead, Artist, Authors, Comic and toy vendors. FarleyCon is a multi-fandom convention held at the East Ridge Community Center at 1517 Tombras Ave, East Ridge, Tn. More information can be found at Farleycon.com.
- Forbes has a story here about the massive amusement park-themed WrestleMania 33 set, noting that it "could be the greatest over."
- Speaking of the WrestleMania set, below are more new photos:
The #Wrestlemania set is going to be huge. pic.twitter.com/NyTUocsUdf— ffsseth (@_ffsseth) March 29, 2017
The New pictures from #WrestleMania set.... #RollerCoaster pic.twitter.com/1X88oE2PZm— Riz (@johncenaAm) March 29, 2017
Roller coaster confirmed. pic.twitter.com/hcGb7djPkt— Brandon Hodge ?? (@TheBrandonHodge) March 29, 2017
