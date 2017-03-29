- Justin Roberts' new book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, is now available at Amazon.com at this link. It currently has 5 stars at Amazon. Roberts will be signing copies of the book this weekend in Orlando, you can check out the schedule below:

WrestleconHyatt Regency Orlando9801 International Drive

April 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Barnes & Noble

7900 W Sand Lake Rd

April 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Ringside with Jim Ross

The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave

Roberts' Instagram also has the videos he posted showing his story with #ThatPath.

See Also Former WWE Ring Announcer On Vince McMahon Not Caring What The Fans Think

- Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Beautiful Bobby Eaton will be appearing at FarleyCon in East Ridge, Tn on April 29th. He will be appearing alone with cast members from The Walking Dead, Artist, Authors, Comic and toy vendors. FarleyCon is a multi-fandom convention held at the East Ridge Community Center at 1517 Tombras Ave, East Ridge, Tn. More information can be found at Farleycon.com.

- Forbes has a story here about the massive amusement park-themed WrestleMania 33 set, noting that it "could be the greatest over."

- Speaking of the WrestleMania set, below are more new photos:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.