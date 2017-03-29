As noted, Adam Cole's contract with Ring of Honor expires at the end of April and there have been rumors that he may sign with WWE when it's up. Cole joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Doug Mortman today and commented on his current contract situation with Ring of Honor and what the future might hold for him once his deal is up.
"So as of right now, again this kind of sounds like a cliché answer, I have big match after big match every single weekend. So I have to focus on this next month that I have: challenging for the Ring of Honor Television Championship this weekend, I'd like to get back over to New Japan. Right now, all of my focus is on making as much of an impact in Ring of Honor as I can. When it comes to May, that's something that's kind of up in the air at this point."
Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app. Busted Open will be broadcasting live in downtown Orlando this weekend at Harry Buffalo at 129 W. Church St. Below is their schedule:
SATURDAY APRIL 1ST - WRESTLEMANIA 33 KICKOFF PARTY - 3P-5P ET
FEATURING: BULLY RAY, DREW GALLOWAY, THEA TRINIDAD & MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
HOSTS: DAVE LAGRECA, LARRY DALLAS & DOUG MORTMAN
SUNDAY APRIL 2ND - WRESTLEMANIA 33 PRE-SHOW - 1P-3P ET
HOSTS: DAVE LAGRECA, BULLY RAY & LARRY DALLAS
SPECIAL GUESTS TBA
SUNDAY APRIL 2ND - WRESTLEMANIA 33 POST-SHOW - 11P-2A ET
HOSTS: DAVE LAGRECA & LARRY DALLAS
MONDAY APRIL 3RD - BUSTED OPEN LIVE - 2P-4P ET
HOSTS: DAVE LAGRECA & LARRY DALLAS
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.