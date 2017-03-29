- WWE uploaded the video above of Shane McMahon dropping a top rope elbow through the announce table to Shawn Michaels on RAW on April 21, 2006. Shane hit AJ Styles with a similar elbow drop on SmackDown last week.
- As noted, the official WWE Network Twitter account earlier this week posted a video from the WrestleMania 25 "Extreme Rules" match between Matt and Jeff Hardy and referenced the Hardys "Broken" gimmick. The WWE Universe Twitter account did the same today, as seen below:
That match was pretty WONDERFUL, wasn't it? #WAMWednesday https://t.co/N4jK1B4KVx— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 29, 2017
Matt Hardy replied:
YEEEAAAASSS, it was absolutely..@WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/tOLAH3uUQC— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 29, 2017
