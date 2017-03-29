- WWE uploaded the video above of Shane McMahon dropping a top rope elbow through the announce table to Shawn Michaels on RAW on April 21, 2006. Shane hit AJ Styles with a similar elbow drop on SmackDown last week.

- WWE will return to Glens Falls, NY for a SmackDown live event at the Glens Falls Civic Center on Saturday, June 4th. Tickets go on sale next Saturday, April 8th, at the Glens Falls Civic Center box office or at glensfallsc.com

- As noted, the official WWE Network Twitter account earlier this week posted a video from the WrestleMania 25 "Extreme Rules" match between Matt and Jeff Hardy and referenced the Hardys "Broken" gimmick. The WWE Universe Twitter account did the same today, as seen below:

Matt Hardy replied:

