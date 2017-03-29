Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross has been announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday:

NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross

