Source: New York Post

According to a report from the New York Post, WWE tryout attendee James 'Rude Boy' Riley has been arrested on child pornography charges. The local Staten Island professional wrestler was taken into custody earlier today after having his stash of child pornography found, which included photos of infants.

The 25-year-old was busted after the New York Police Department found the stash on his iPhone. He was arraigned on 'charges of promotion and possession of a sexual performance by a child' and made a $3,500 bail. Riley had also reportedly uploaded some of the photos to his Google and Tumblr accounts.

He had attended a WWE tryout back in February, you can see him briefly in the WWE video above at the 0:21 mark at the bottom left of the screen with blonde hair. He was also scheduled to wrestle tonight and Friday for Punk Pro Wrestling. The promotion soon made the following announcement shortly after his arrest:

"Due to circumstances James Rudeboy Riley is being pulled from this weeks events. This is only statement we have concerning it."

Riley's mother was contacted for comment on the situation by the New York Post, to which she responded with "Yeah, we have no comment," before hanging up.

