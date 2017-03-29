Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? From your comments, here is this week's winner:

SmackDown grabs yet another easy win, thanks mostly to the MizTV segment that was probably the best segment for the entire week.

2) Go Home, No, Seriously... - A lot of votes went towards neither show, both were pretty underwhelming as a whole, especially when you consider they are the last chance to hook fans for WrestleMania. Each show had a segment or two that was a lot of fun, but each also had endings that you guys were not thrilled with at all. Have a feeling next week's shows will not be quite so disappointing.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week, for now, here are some of the top comments:

Nostalgia:

"I enjoyed various parts of both shows but another entertaining Total Bellas parody and Cena's SAVAGE promo gave SmackDown the win this week. Cena was straight FIRE tonight! Just made a comment earlier about how Cena has been stale for years and the same day he cuts one of if not the best promo I've ever from him."

B.O.S:

"Any promo The Miz and Maryse put on instantly makes SD the winner. No contest."

MrNC:

"SD takes the cake this week easily...Only good thing of RAW was New Day/Aries and the Rollins/HHH segment. Reigns/Taker was okay. The Goldberg/Lesnar segment was boring as usual. SD was awesome all the way through (except for the 5 vs 5 tag match.). Shane/AJ segment to start the show was perfect. The women's division is awesome as usual. Good to see Naomi back. Miz/Cena was gold. Miz had him with the Total Bellas segment, but Cena came back firing. SD > RAW."

Don Piano:

"I think I enjoyed Raw more this week. Even though that Miz segment was awesome."

