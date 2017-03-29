- Elias Samson is on his way out of NXT after losing the "Loser Leaves NXT" main event to Kassius Ohno on tonight's show. There's been talk of "The Drifter" possibly coming to the main roster. Samson has been due to for a main roster call-up for several months but it was originally delayed after suffering a broken ankle last summer. It was noted in January that Samson was among those being groomed for call-ups this year.

WWE posted the video above of Samson being forced out of the building by security.

- As noted, Aleister Black (Tommy End) will arrive at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" this Saturday night in a match against Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is the latest vignette for Black's debut:

- As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's Takeover go-home show a thumbs up with over 1000 votes:

