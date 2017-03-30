Hulk Hogan's did a signing at the second location of Hogan's Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida yesterday, which has its grand opening today. Jimmy Hart was with Hogan at the store. Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott H. was at the signing, which started late because of a media interview with Hogan. There were around 250 people that attended.

Hogan was in good spirits and said that body slamming Andre the Giant 30 years ago from that day at WrestleMania III was the moment that Andre passed the torch. He said that he couldn't thank Andre enough for that moment.

Hogan also once again said that he would not be at Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. On the day of WrestleMania, Hogan will be signing autographs at Hogan's Beach Shop from noon to 4pm. It should be noted that Hogan's Beach Shop is only about an 8 mile drive from Camping World Stadium.

You can check out a photo from the opening below:

