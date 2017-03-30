The odds for this Sunday's WrestleMania have been posted. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:
Bayley is favored to retain her RAW Women's Championship in the Fatal Fourway. For the Smackdown Women's Championship, the returning Naomi has the best odds to win over the entire division including reigning champion Alexa Bliss.
Randy Orton is slightly favored to beat WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, while Enzo & Cass have the best odds of winning the Raw Tag Championships in the Triple Threat. For the Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens is significantly favored to defeat Chris Jericho.
Roman Reigns is favored to beat the Undertaker, Seth Rollins is the favorite in the non-sanctioned bout with Triple H and AJ Styles is favored to beat Shane McMahon.
Odds for the pre-show matches see Austin Aries defeating Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Braun Strowman with odds to win against all 29 other opponents in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.
Below are the current odds for Sunday's pay-per-view:
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) +1250 vs Brock Lesnar -2750
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) +160 vs Randy Orton -210
RAW Women's Championship
Bayley (c) -390 vs Sasha Banks +500 vs Charlotte Flair +675 vs Nia Jaxx +1800
Smackdown Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) +850 vs Naomi +100 vs Carmella +175 vs Becky Lynch +900 vs Mickie James +1100 vs Natalya +1700
United States Championship
Chris Jericho (c) +450 vs Kevin Owens -750
Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose +650 vs Baron Corbin -1350
RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +225 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -245 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1150
Roman Reigns -420 vs Undertaker +300
Mixed Tag Team Match
John Cena and Nikki Bella -1200 vs The Miz and Maryse +600
Non-Sanctioned Match
Seth Rollins -565 vs Triple H +375
AJ Styles -975 vs +525
Pre-show Matches
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) -390 vs Austin Aries +270
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman +460 vs Field +320
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.