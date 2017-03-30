- Ahead of his title defense next weekend against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210, reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier stopped by "UFC Tonight" to preview the fight. Cormier will be seeking a second win over "Rumble," having captured the vacant title with a submission win in the first encounter.

UFC 210 takes place April 8 from Buffalo, New York and airs live on pay-per-view.

- UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is willing to engage with UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in a "super-fight" if things between Bisping and Georges St-Pierre get delayed. Woodley made his challenge known and would be ready to go this summer.

"I think Georges St-Pierre is playing games with us. He didn't want to fight me, so he went up to middleweight, then mentioned going down to lightweight," he said. "Michael Bisping, I stand by my offer, ten toes down. If you want to get it on July 8, I'll be there and I'll be ready."

While not on-set for "UFC Tonight" with Woodley in his place, Bisping responded on Twitter.

@UFCTonight @FS1 @TWooodley Tyron, I've no interest in shadow boxing for 25 mins against you. I need someone who engages/actually fights :) — michael (@bisping) March 30, 2017

- Tony Ferguson showed his lighter side during an appearance on "UFC Tonight" Wednesday, as the top UFC lightweight contender was asked what kind of drink he would make for Conor McGregor. Ferguson continues to hunt down McGregor for a shot at the title, but "Notorious" remains focused on a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

"An Irish Coffee so he could wake up and realize he's not going to beat Floyd Mayweather," Ferguson said.

