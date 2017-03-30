- Paul Heyman's "Heyman Hustle" channel posted this video of The Advocate interrupting an interview to take a phone call from Brock Lesnar. This footage was filmed during WrestleMania 32 Week as the two discuss the post-WrestleMania RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat spoke with SI.com to talk WrestleMania as he prepares to induct Rick Rude into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend. Steamboat commented on receiving fan mail each month:

"I've been out of the ring since '94, so that is going on 23 years. Last November, I celebrated 41 years of being affiliated in the business. In all that time, there is one thing I never, ever forgot—and that is my fans. I get about 100–120 pieces of fan mail delivered to my house every month, and I answer every single one of them. Some people send me questionnaires asking me my favorite match and my toughest opponents. People always say thank you to me, but no, this is my thank you to people for being fans."

- Big Show, Nia Jax, Dana Warrior, Ember Moon, Sami Zayn and Titus O'Neil hosted a pizza party for kids at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando on Wednesday. At the same time, another pizza party was hosted at Smith Community Center with Liv Morgan, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Sin Cara, Darren Young and Mark Henry. Below are photos and video from the events:

Huge thank you to @learnjelly for volunteering their time to help inspire a love of computer science in kids from Orlando, FL ! pic.twitter.com/74rW3tQRcs — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

The fun continues at the Smith Community Center. Our superstars share lessons of fitness, and how to be a strong leader! pic.twitter.com/9CMBSq96Jt — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.