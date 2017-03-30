- WWE posted this video looking at the various WrestleMania 33 entrances of Triple H. The Game will return to the grandest stage of them all this Sunday for a Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins.

- Former WWE star Trent Baretta turns 30 years old today while former WWE star Zach Gowen turns 34 and current WWE agent Mike "IRS" Rotunda turns 59. Also, today would have been the 72nd birthday of wrestling legend SD Jones.

- As we first exclusively reported this week, WWE will not be renewing Eva Marie's contract when it expires. Eva Marie continues to work on non-WWE projects and posted the following after having a round of meetings earlier this week:

Excellent series of meetings today with our partners at #WME and #TheGarciaCompanies! It's beyond motivating to work along side some of the planets greatest minds in entertainment. Ironing out the details on some very exciting future projects and partnerships! And as always, planning and innovating for the future. #WomenInBuisness #Entrepreneur

#BossBabes #WME #Thegarciacompanies

#womenempowerment #NEMFashion #teamworkmakesthedreamwork

