- Above is a promo for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode with Karen Jarrett.
- Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted the following on Garza Jr. making his Impact Wrestling debut tonight:
.@GarzaaJr, Your uncle, Hector Garza, was one of my favorites. I'm thrilled you are following in his footsteps at @ImpactWrestling. Good luck in your debut tonight.
Tu tío, Héctor Garza, fue uno de mis favoritos. Estoy encantado de que estás siguiendo en sus pasos en Impacto. ¡Buena suerte en tu debut esta noche!
