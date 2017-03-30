Source: CBS Sports

CBS Sports has a new interview with Shinsuke Nakamura, who was promoting Saturday's NXT Takeover: Orlando event. Below are a couple of highlights:

"How important [is the ring entrance]? Maybe 90 percent. Every characteristic of my character and my moves always came from my real life. My character is kind of close to my real personality. I'm just enjoying my life. I'm using the desire."

Not having a preference between RAW and SmackDown:

"I want to be on SmackDown because it has AJ Styles, Randy Orton and John Cena -- a lot of dream matches I can do. Also, Monday Night Raw has a lot of friends there [who previously wrestled in Japan] like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, which would be much comfortable for me. But first I need to concentrate for TakeOver: Orlando now and Bobby Roode."

Nakamura also discussed changes made to his entrance theme, not watching WWE while growing up, "Strong Style" and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

