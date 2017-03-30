- WWE uploaded the full Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt match from WrestleMania 31, as seen above. It was Taker's first match since Brock Lesnar ended his undefeated WrestleMania streak a year earlier. Taker pinned Wyatt after reversing a Sister Abigail into a Tombstone.

- TicketIQ sent us word that there's still plenty of opportunity to score tickets for Wrestlemania weekend. Ticketmaster has just released nearly 500 more Plaza Level tickets for Wrestlemania 33, starting at $187. Over 3,500 tickets are available on the secondary market, with many now fallen below face value. The current cheapest seat is $110.

Tuesday's Smackdown Live is still struggling with ticket sales. There's still 600+ tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with over 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at just $11.

- Through the end of the day you can save 20% on any purchase, 25% on $40+, or 30% on $75+ today at WWEShop.com. This sale includes WrestleMania 33 gear, as well as brand new merchandise from Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and many more. To take advantage of the offer, click here and use code SAVEMORE at checkout. The sale ends Thursday, March 30th at 11:59 pm PST.

- Triple H acknowledged a photo-shopped picture that had been circulating online of himself with... himself. He posted the following from Axxess:

Here is the original photo-shopped picture that he was referencing, which is on Cathy Kelley's desk.

