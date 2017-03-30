As noted, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg appeared on the premiere episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness last week. During the episode, he discussed the challenges preparing for his WWE run, which have made him "miserable."

Although it was pretty clear that he was saying that the training has made him miserable, some people thought he was referring to his WWE experience. Goldberg took to Twitter to clarify that while the training has been tough, his current WWE run has been "frikin' awesome."

"*NEWS FLASH* Since this is chapping my ass let's get the record straight.....this @wwe run, experience is frikin' awesome.... honored, humbled, truly appreciative and then some," Goldberg wrote. "I'M MISERABLE PHYSICALLY BECAUSE IT TAKES A MONUMENTAL EFFORT, BOTH TRAINING AND EATING, TO TRY AND BE CLOSE TO WHAT PEOPLE REMEMBER.... I STRIVE TO BE THE BEST..... RESULTS ARE GREAT BUT IT DOESN'T MEAN THERE ARE NO BUMPS ALONG THE WAY."

Goldberg had told Edge and Christian last week that his current run has been "the toughest thing" that he's ever done, noting that he hadn't wrestled in 13 years.

"It's the toughest thing I ever embarked upon, guys. I'm 13 years removed from the business," Goldberg said. "I can't name a power wrestler who has come back 13 freaking years afterwards. And then, within 20 pounds of what he was back then."

Goldberg added that the training has made him miserable, but that it's been worth it.

"I'll be honest, I'm miserable," Goldberg admitted. "I'm absolutely miserable. But my family's having fun, man. And so, every single thing, every training session, every ART massage that makes me cry, every muay thai session, it's all worth it, man. It's just worth it. And, hey, at the end of the day, if I want to smile, I'll buy a car. That's how I'm happy. I did, I bought one on the way back from [Survivor Series in] Toronto because I worked my ass off.

"Nobody get me wrong when I say I've been miserable throughout this, but I am. I'm miserable. I'm bloated 24 hours a day. I'm stressed 24 hours a day. I don't sleep, but it's a small price to pay."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.