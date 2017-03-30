- Above is another WrestleMania 33 Diary video entry with RAW Women's Champion Bayley in Orlando this week. She does impersonations of Randy Savage, The Undertaker, The Rock, Ric Flair, John Cena, Booker T, Vince McMahon and others.

WWE stock was up 0.18% today, closing at $22.74 per share. Today's high was $22.51 and the low was $22.11.

- WWE Community hosted a Special Olympics unified event today at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, FL, featuring Special Olympics Florida athletes. Big Show, AJ Styles, Dana Brooke, Mark Henry and Dana Warrior served as honorary coaches while Greg Hamilton and WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel served as announcers for the basketball game. Below are photos from the event:

What a game!! Thank you to Poinciana High School and @soflinfo for a great basketball game! #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/tjcsjjGWkD — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017

