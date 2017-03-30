On the premier episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg talked about his gruelling preparation for his current WWE run his match with Brock Lesnar this Sunday at WrestleMania. Goldberg professed that WWE sent him a ring and Curtis Axel to help him get in in-ring shape; however, the three-time world champion is not interested in practicing bumps.

"They sent a ring out here for me to prepare. Hennig's kid came out and I did some stuff. The reality is, I didn't take a lot of bumps. And a bump is just a bump, so if I'm going to take a bump, I'm going to take it in realtime. I'm not going to die. I'm not going to break anything. I'm not brittle."

Goldberg acknowledged that his current WWE run is vindication for his lackluster exit from the company following WrestleMania 20. With that said, Goldberg stressed that coming back at 50 years old makes things more difficult.

"It just makes it a lot more difficult to perform that vindication coming back at WrestleMania after 13 years. The first WrestleMania match wasn't well-received. I know why. And then, now, everybody's like, 'okay, well, Goldberg can only go two moves. He can't go 13 seconds or whatever without sweating. How are they going to put a show on for this one to be better or much better or great compared to what they did before?'"

Goldberg shared that he hopes to bring out some stuff the fans have not yet seen from him at WrestleMania 33 and he indicated that the Universal Championship match will be a "blood fest".

"I was born into this position and I'm going to do what I'm told to do. And I'm going to do, at the end of the day, what I think people want to see. Well, hopefully, at 33, I'm about to bring out some stuff that I haven't shown, that I haven't been about to do because of television restrains." Goldberg reflected, "I think this is going to be a blood fest. This is going to be a knock down, drag out war."

Click here to listen to the show. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

