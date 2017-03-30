- Above, Kurt Angle gave a preview of some of the things he would like to speak on during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Angle talked about looking back on his career with the WWE, how his parents raised him, and how proud they would have been to see him at this point in his life. He also mentioned "Giving it my best" even during the times when he didn't succeeded in his professional career.

- WWE Shop has released a new Shinsuke Nakamura "The Vibe" T-Shirt. Nakamura will be going up against Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship title on Saturday night at NXT Takeover: Orlando.

- Goldberg has officially landed in Orlando as he documented parts of his trip via his Instagram. Below, he took a photo of where he will defend the WWE Universal Title on Sunday against Brock Lesnar.

"Flying over @Wwe #WrestleMania33 site as we speak! Here we go! #whosnext #brocksnext"

