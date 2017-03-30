Welcome to WrestlingINC's full coverage of tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Thanks for joining us. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page, when the show begins. Full coverage will begin at the top of the hour.

What will happen tonight on IMPACT Wrestling? After @KarenJarrett returned last week, we can't wait to find out! It all goes down TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/WkxA3j4h8U — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2017

What will happen tonight when @CodyRhodes challenges @MooseNation69 for The IMPACT Grand Championship? This rivalry is beyond personal. pic.twitter.com/Dzxm44d9E9 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.