Initially, the SmackDown Women's Title match between SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella, Naomi, and Natalya was scheduled for WrestleMania's Kickoff Show, but it's possible plans have changed. On WWE's website, they have the full card for the show and have now removed the "Kickoff Match" that was previously listed next to the championship match, potentially putting it on the main card.

As of this writing, no other match has replace the Women's Title match on the Kickoff Show. WWE has not made any official announcements yet on the potential card change either.

Update - Becky Lynch just tweeted the following out:

You spoke up. You're awesome. Thank you . #WrestleMania — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2017

JaysWWEUpdates and Jay Rr contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.