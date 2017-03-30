- Above is the latest WrestleMania 33 Diary entry from Bayley as the RAW Women's Champion tours WrestleMania Axxess earlier today in Orlando.
- Earlier we posted video of Mojo Rawley training for WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The SmackDown Superstar posted this clip of a 60-inch box jump as he prepares for the Andre Battle Royal:
W/ my GM @WWEDanielBryan working to bring home the Trophy for the #BlueTeam. 60 inch box jump fresh off the flight. I'm winning the #Andre. pic.twitter.com/zliPnURy2o— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 30, 2017
