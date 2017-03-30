Above is video from tonight's live "Bring It To The Table" with JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves. The episode was shot from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the site of WrestleMania 33. After making positive comments about Roman Reigns before, JBL says he's now hot about how the fans reacted. The SmackDown announcer said:
For those who missed the previous "Bring It To The Table" episode referenced, below are JBL's comments:
"I hope so because John Cena is an absolute rockstar. He's perhaps the greatest draw in the history of our business and Roman Reigns is exactly the same. I mean, he's a rockstar. You tell people that and they say, 'no, no, no, people are standing up because they want to boo him.' They're standing up. So if you ask those people who say they're standing up to boo Roman Reigns because 'we don't like him', 'okay, would you pay to see Roman Reigns get beat?' 'Oh, absolutely! I'd love to see him get beat.' He's doing his job because people pay to see him."
