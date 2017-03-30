- WWE posted this video from WrestleMania 33 Axxess with Eric Bischoff taking a break from meeting fans. Bischoff says he's pulling for Bill Goldberg in Sunday's WWE Universal Title match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Bischoff says seeing Goldberg in the ring brings back some of the "good 'ol days" for him. In regards to possibly filling the RAW General Manager vacancy, Bischoff uses the old "never say never" line but says he wouldn't bet on it.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with The Miami Herald to promote Sunday's title defense at WrestleMania 33. The full interview is at this link . She commented on Sunday being the biggest moment of her career:

"Winning the title the first time, it didn't sink in til about a week after, but going into WrestleMania, feeling the vibe of WrestleMania, what it is, the spectacle of it, how big it is, it will set in as soon as I walk out on that stage, for sure. It's the biggest moment of my career, and it's the one moment that everybody who comes to WWE, who's in NXT, who's on Raw, SmackDown, this is the moment that we all train for. This is what we prepare for, and this is a moment that everybody wants to reach in their career. The fact that it's in Orlando, and I'm going in as SmackDown women's champion, I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."

- As noted, a new statue for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was revealed at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier tonight in Orlando. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson and others were in attendance. We have video from the reveal at this link. Below are a few more photos from in the ring with comments from Stephanie and Triple H, plus a photo of the statue on display at Axxess.

The man who inspired my husband to become @TripleH, the one and only, a true legend & Hall of Famer, the incomparable @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CzYEtaz0X6 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 31, 2017

Tonight @ricflairnatureboy was immortalized with this beautiful statue. Come see it in person at #Axxess this weekend!! #Wrestlemania A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

