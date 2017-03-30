Ortiz and Santana of The Latin American Xchange defeated Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. on tonight's Impact Wrestling episode to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title run for this new version of LAX, which also includes Homicide, Diamanté and manager Konnan. The titles were vacant going into tonight's match as The Hardys chose not to re-sign with the company while they were champions. The titles were officially vacated at the March 3rd Impact tapings as the company began their latest reboot.

Impact Wrestling Results (3/30): New Impact Tag Team Champions Crowned, Cody Vs. Moose And More
See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (3/30): New Impact Tag Team Champions Crowned, Cody Vs. Moose And More

Below are photos from tonight's match and video can be seen above.








Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles