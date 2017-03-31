- As noted, Triple H presented a statue to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at WrestleMania 33 Axxess last night. Charlotte Flair, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson and The Rock 'n' Roll Express were present for the reveal, as well as Flair's family. In the video above, Charlotte talks to Cathy about the moment and says it was special watching the emotions take her dad over. She called the respect from his peers overwhelming and awesome.
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Alicia Fox and Samoa Joe appeared at Dave & Buster's in Orlando for a special Make-A-Wish party for Wish Kids on Thursday. Below are a few shots from the event:
We're with @MakeAWish kids celebrating @WrestleMania. @WWEDanielBryan and @AliciaFoxy met this real hero, Abigail! pic.twitter.com/1KyBIdRBDa— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017
Dean & Daniel Bryan are introduced for a special @daveandbusters #MakeAWish signing! @makeawishamerica - WWE Instagram Video pic.twitter.com/ntgnxZbJPI— Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 30, 2017
