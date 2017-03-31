Source: Cult of Whatever

2017 WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton of The Rock 'n' Roll Express recently spoke with Cult of Whatever. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

"To sum it up for me, I've waited all of my life for this moment, Robert and I both have. During our careers we have won multiple tag team titles, and to know that WWE have remembered Robert and I, the ones that paved the road and I'm not sat here patting myself on the back, I'm just trying to tell everyone that it's a long way to the top if you want to rock 'n' roll and they remembered us. It's just such an honour and a pleasure to go into the WWE Hall of Fame."

What is it going to be like having your former manager Jim Cornette inducting you into the WWE Hall of Fame?

"It's great that WWE and Jim have been able to put their differences aside. Time mends everything and we wouldn't have wanted anyone but Jim Cornette to induct us into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"With the WWE getting Jim to induct us and everything that has gone on between both parties, I think it opens up for a lot more guys that are out there that are deserving of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future."

Do you think we will see Matt and Jeff back in WWE?

"Oh yes, they took WWE by storm before and I can see them doing it again, this wrestling business goes around in circles and I think WWE might be looking for that good tag team run again. Matt and Jeff Hardy are up there with the best tag teams in the world, they are great."

Check out the full interview with Ricky at this link.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.