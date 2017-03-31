Source: CraveOnline

John Cena recently spoke with CraveOnline to promote Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, where he will team with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

"I just didn't act or look like anyone else socially. I was picked on to try and conform and act like everybody else and it would have been easy to do that but I don't know why I became stubborn to it but I did. It was almost like 'I'm going to be even wilder and crazier.' I found physical fitness as an outlet. It became a gift of mine. I ended up being strong and fast and that led me into football, which I played for eight years and then stayed physically fit through the whole thing and that led me to the WWE in a round about way so through it all, I really never changed but it's because of those bullies as a teenager that drew me to physical fitness in the first place."

The need to keep improving and expanding the WWE brand:

"I feel the WWE is truly the best brand in entertainment and not only that; I have a close love for the relationship. I truly enjoy how it's run. I love the work ethic that drives everyone from the people in corporate to the people who set up the lights. It's a hard working environment. I thrive in that and I enjoy it. There will never be an end. We can always go bigger and always go better as a brand. The sky is the limit. I've been in it a long time but I'm not done yet, man."

How he sees his own legacy at this stage of his career:

"That's going to be up to those who write that stuff. It's going to be up to folks like you, man. Every day I just try to do the best I can. I try to have the best understanding of how lucky I am and try to use all of my platforms to try and do the best I can and try to help as many people as I can."

