- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars who were forced to miss previous WrestleMania events - Seth Rollins, Triple H, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Batista and The Undertaker.
* Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese
* Harv Sihra of The Bollywood Boyz defeated Mustafa Ali
* Jack Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari
* Ruby Riot defeated Kimber Lee
- WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day discuss some of their favorite WrestleMania moments in this new video:
Been wondering which #WrestleMania moments are the favorites of this year's hosts #TheNewDay? @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/IdKJQ271JC— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2017
