- Above is another clip of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talking to WWE cameras in Orlando this week. Angle says part of what brought him back to WWE was the need to hear the roar of the crowd one more time. Angle says his ego needs to hear this but it's about being here for the fans that cheered him on for years. Angle says the return is more for the fans, not for himself. He also talks about looking forward to his younger children being able to see him in WWE.

Goldust noted on Twitter that he will be using a new paint scheme when he competes in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Sunday.

- RAW Women's Champion Bayley spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" blog to promote WrestleMania 33. The full interview is at this link. She commented on why fans feel so connected to her:

"I still try to figure that out myself. The way I feel connected to them — and it might feel different than the way they feel connected to me or it might be the same – I still feel like I'm such a fan. Every time I come out I can't believe that I'm here and I really do remember just the feeling of being at WWE shows. Maybe they can sense that, maybe not.

Every time I give out a shirt or a headband or just give a hug to one of the kids or high-five to one of the dudes wearing my headband, I just remember how cool it was to have my favorite superstars just look at a sign I spent all night making or point in my direction. It would make my whole night. I want to give back. I'm so excited to be there so I can't imagine how they feel. I get to do this all the time, you know?"

