- The Orlando Sentinel has an article here with WWE employees talking about the set for Sunday's WrestleMania pay-per-view. It was noted that the stage has been being constructed for two weeks, and there will be more LED video used than ever.
- NBC affiliate WESH 2 has an aerial video of the stage at this link.
- Below are more new photos of the WrestleMania stage:
Camping World Stadium view from Lake Lorna Doone. The set is absolutely incredible. And yes, it's massive. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6E0VVXnjiL— Josh Cage (@JLCage) March 31, 2017
