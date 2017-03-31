- Above is video of Brandi Rhodes taking on Joey Ryan for the DDT Pro Wrestling Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship at last night's WrestlePro event. Near the end of the match, Joey Ryan dumped a pile of thumbtacks in the middle of the ring and eventually threw Brandi onto them. She was able to recover and win the match by submitting Ryan.

- As noted previously, NJPW wrestler, Tomoaki Honma was injured (cervical spine) during a match back on March 3rd. He underwent successfully surgery earlier this week and sent out a message updating his fans:

"Surgery was a success and now I'm starting the rehabilitation process (right now I'm raising and lowering my knees, etc). From here on out, I'm going for it! Thanks everyone!"

- EVOLVE 80 took place last night in Orlando, Florida. EVOLVE 81 is later today at 4pm EST, it can been seen on FloSlam. Here are last night's full results:

* Drew Galloway def. Matt Riddle by pinfall

* Timothy Thatcher def. Chris Dickinson by submission

* Lio Rush def. Jaka and Jason Kincaid by pinfall

* The Gatekeepers (Blaster & Flex) def. Black, Blonde, and Neon (Facade & Michael Richard Blaze) by pinfall

* "All Ego" Ethan Page def. Austin Theory by pinfall

* Ricochet def. Keith Lee by pinfall

* Catch Point (Fred Yehi & "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams) (c) def. Donovan Dijak & Michael Elgin (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) def. ACH by submission (Evolve World Championship)

