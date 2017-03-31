- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia was on today's episode of The Price Is Right "College Rivals" episode. While Garcia won her game for a $10,000 trip to London, she lost on the big wheel.

Lilian Garcia Talks WWE Departure, Heat With Chyna, Botch During Undertaker Match, Benoit, Struggles
- TicketIQ sent us work that tonight's Hall Of Fame ceremony is not yet sold out with over 300 tickets available. The secondary market has tickets currently available 62% below face value, starting at just $10. You can take an additional 10% off your purchase using the code "HOF" at checkout here.

- Roots of Fight x Andre the Giant collection went live this week, fresh off the the anniversary of the "Slam Heard Around the World" where Hulk Hogan slammed Andre at Wrestlemania 3 and just in time for Wrestlemania 33. It's officially licensed gear inspired by Andre's legendary career in Japan pro wrestling circles. You can check it out below:

