- Above is the latest "UpUpDownDown" with Seth Rollins battling The Miz.
- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross congratulated Kurt Angle for his Hall of Fame induction tonight, as seen below. Make sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Congrats to my dear, friend @RealKurtAngle for his special night. #WWEHallOfFame #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0ZABXZKO20— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 31, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.