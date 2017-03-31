- Above is the latest "UpUpDownDown" with Seth Rollins battling The Miz.

- As noted, The Big Show was originally scheduled to face Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday, and has said that he wanted to have one last big match at WrestleMania. Despite the match falling through, The Big Show confirmed on the The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Sirius Radio Show that this will be his last Wrestlemania.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross congratulated Kurt Angle for his Hall of Fame induction tonight, as seen below. Make sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of the WWE Hall of Fame.

