As noted, the plan for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday was for the Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg match to close the show. WWE officials have apparently changed their mind.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns will most likely be the last match at WrestleMania. WWE apparently made the change after gauging fan interest for the event, and Taker vs. Reigns is the most anticipated match on the card. Obviously Vince McMahon can always change his mind, but as things stand, that Reigns vs. Taker will main event the show.

