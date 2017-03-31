- Above, Baron Corbin is getting a new tattoo on his leg that includes a wolf, a gremlin, something from The Evil Dead and The Crow. Corbin mentioned that getting these tattoos will be a good reminder of this particular WrestleMania.

- Bayley posted a photo of her with Scott Hall earlier today as she got around to meeting everyone in for WrestleMania. In the photo, she posed while wearing a Razor Ramon jacket.


- The Big Show sent out a reminder via his Instagram that he is still in very good shape by showing off his "Giant Abs." Big Show will be in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, a match that he won back in 2015.

?The work doesn't stop. #GiantAbs? ?2 days until #WrestleMania.?

